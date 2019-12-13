More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA Wrap: 76ers hand Celtics first home loss, Doncic stars again Joel Embiid starred for the Philadelphia 76ers, which ended the Boston Celtics' winning run at home, while Luka Doncic guided Dallas Mavericks to a win. Dejan Kalinic 13 December, 2019 16:59 IST Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid ended the game against Boston Celtics with 38 points. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 13 December, 2019 16:59 IST The Philadelphia 76ers handed the Boston Celtics its first home loss of the NBA season, while Luka Doncic starred once more on Thursday.Joel Embiid had a double-double to see the 76ers past the Celtics 115-109, ending Boston's 10-match winning streak at TD Garden this season.Embiid's 38 points and 13 rebounds lifted the 76ers, while Tobias Harris contributed 23 points. Kemba Walker had a team-high 29 points for the Celtics, but he went eight-of-21 from the field.Doncic's dominance continued during the Dallas Mavericks' 122-111 win over the Detroit Pistons. The 20-year-old had a triple-double of 41 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in Mexico City. 41 PTS | 12 REB | 11 AST@luka7doncic becomes the first player in @NBAHistory to record a triple-double in a game played outside of the USA/Canada in the #NBAMexicoCityGames presented by Nike. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Gb4AT9uDwh— NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2019 - Love the star for Cavs -Kevin Love's 30 points and 17 rebounds saw the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-109 overtime victory against the San Antonio Spurs, ending an eight-game losing streak. The Celtics went down to the 76ers, but Enes Kanter had 20 points off the bench on 10-of-13 shooting.Nikola Jokic's double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds powered the Denver Nuggets past the Portland Trail Blazers 114-99.- Griffin struggles -As Doncic starred for the Mavericks, Blake Griffin struggled for the Pistons. The forward was three-of-16 for just 10 points in 30 minutes.- Delightful Doncic -Doncic delivered a brilliant behind-the-back pass to Dwight Powell.- Thursday's results -Philadelphia 76ers 115-109 Boston CelticsCleveland Cavaliers 117-109 San Antonio SpursDallas Mavericks 122-111 Detroit PistonsDenver Nuggets 114-99 Portland Trail Blazers- Lakers at Heat -LeBron James will return to Miami once more when the Los Angeles Lakers (22-3) faces the Heat (18-6) on Friday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.