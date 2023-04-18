Basketball

Russia excluded from men’s basketball at Paris Olympics

The Russian women’s team already missed out on qualification when it was suspended from the World Cup and EuroBasket qualification last year.

18 April, 2023 21:18 IST
Russia has been excluded from men’s basketball at Paris Olympics.

Russia has been excluded from qualification for the men’s Olympic basketball tournament in Paris next year, basketball’s international governing body FIBA said Tuesday.

The decision was widely expected since FIBA suspended Russia’s teams from international play shortly after the invasion of Ukraine last year. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) favours allowing individual athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to compete as neutrals, but not as national teams, like in basketball.

Russia’s world ranking was high enough for it to play in Olympic pre-qualifying tournaments this year, but that place will be given to Bulgaria as the next-highest-ranked team from Europe, FIBA said in a statement citing the IOC’s recommendations.

The Russian women’s team already missed out on qualification when it was suspended from the World Cup and EuroBasket qualification last year. Belarus cannot qualify men’s or women’s teams.

There was no information on Tuesday from FIBA about 3-on-3 basketball, which is also an Olympic event.

