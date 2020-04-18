New York Liberty selects triple-double star Ionescu with top pick in WNBA Draft

The New York Liberty used the number one selection on triple-double star Sabrina Ionescu in the WNBA Draft.

Oregon sensation Ionescu was the projected top pick and there were no surprises on Friday as the draft went "virtual" due to the coronavirus pandemic, with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and draftees in their own homes.

For the first time in its 24-year franchise history, the Liberty had the number one pick and it secured the services of record-setting guard Ionescu.

Ionescu holds the NCAA record for triple-doubles (26), while she became the first player in men's or women's college basketball to reach the 2,000-1,000-1,000 plateau in points (2,562), rebounds (1,040) and assists (1,091).

"I've been working for this for my entire basketball career and super excited to see that come to fruition,'' Ionescu, 22, said. "I'm very humbled and excited for the opportunity.''

During her senior season with Oregon, Ionescu averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game.

"It's a historic night for the New York Liberty," said general manager Jonathan Kolb. "Sabrina is a generational player whose resume speaks for itself and we are thrilled to have her as our first-ever number one pick.

"We look forward to adding her to the Liberty family, as we work to re-establish ourselves as one of the top teams in the league for years to come."

The Liberty has played in four WNBA Finals but is still searching for a maiden championship. In 2019, the Liberty finished second from bottom in the Eastern Conference with a 10-24 record.