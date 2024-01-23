MagazineBuy Print

NBA: Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games

The centre was suspended without pay for violating the terms of the league’s anti-drug program.

Published : Jan 23, 2024 23:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson violated the league’s anti-drug program.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson violated the league's anti-drug program. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson violated the league’s anti-drug program. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA on Tuesday for violating the terms of the league’s anti-drug program after testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.

Thompson’s suspension begins with Cleveland’s game against the host Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The Cavaliers (26-15) have won eight in a row heading into the first of two road contests versus the Bucks.

Thompson, 32, sports a career-low average in points (3.8) and rebounds (3.9) in 36 games off the bench this season.

He is averaging 8.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 766 career games (478 starts) with the Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls. He was selected by Cleveland with the fourth overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft.

