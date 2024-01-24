MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

James, Embiid and Curry headline star-studded US Olympic squad

The pool, from which a 12-member team will be selected, includes 28 players who have represented the United States at an Olympics and/or the FIBA Basketball World Cup and who together have collected 23 Olympic or World Cup gold medals.

Published : Jan 24, 2024 09:12 IST , LOS ANGELES - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. | Photo Credit: Reuters

LeBron James and Stephen Curry headlined the 41-player pool revealed by USA Basketball on Tuesday in the first step toward assembling the team that will seek the gold medal in the men’s basketball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The pool, from which a 12-member team will be selected, includes 28 players who have represented the United States at an Olympics and/or the FIBA Basketball World Cup and who together have collected 23 Olympic or World Cup gold medals.

The United States won a fourth consecutive Olympic title at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and last year finished fourth at the Basketball World Cup.

ALSO READ | NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Pelicans sets team record to thrash 153-124

“I am thrilled that many of the game’s superstars have expressed interest in representing our country at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games,” Team USA managing director Grant Hill said in a news release.

“It is a privilege to select the team that will help us toward the goal of once again standing atop the Olympic podium.

“This challenging process will unfold over the next several months as we eagerly anticipate the start of national team activity.”

Four-time NBA champion James has not played for Team USA since he won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics while Curry, the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers, has never represented the United States at an Olympics.

Among the other players on the list are Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler, Paul George Kyrie Irving and Joel Embiid, whose 70 points on Monday set a Philadelphia 76ers’ franchise record.

The national team will be led by head coach Steve Kerr, who holds the same position as the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Basketball /

FIBA Basketball World Cup /

Kevin Durant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. James, Embiid and Curry headline star-studded US Olympic squad
    Reuters
  2. NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Pelicans sets team record to thrash 153-124
    Reuters
  3. Ukrainian teen criticised for shaking Russian player’s hand at Australian Open
    AFP
  4. SDAT High Performance Centre head coach wants assistants for talent scouting in Tamil Nadu
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Marsh to captain Australia for Windies T20I series, Cummins rested
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Pelicans sets team record to thrash 153-124
    Reuters
  2. James, Embiid and Curry headline star-studded US Olympic squad
    Reuters
  3. NBA: Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games
    AP
  4. NBA: Miami Heat trading Kyle Lowry to Hornets for Terry Rozier - Reports
    AP
  5. NBA roundup: Joel Embiid nets 70 as 76ers blitz Spurs
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. James, Embiid and Curry headline star-studded US Olympic squad
    Reuters
  2. NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Pelicans sets team record to thrash 153-124
    Reuters
  3. Ukrainian teen criticised for shaking Russian player’s hand at Australian Open
    AFP
  4. SDAT High Performance Centre head coach wants assistants for talent scouting in Tamil Nadu
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Marsh to captain Australia for Windies T20I series, Cummins rested
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment