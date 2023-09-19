MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: Victor Wembanyama will be aiming for the gold medal with France at Olympics

The San Antonio Spurs rookie reaffirmed his commitment to France’s national squad at the Summer Games next year in his home country.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 16:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
The No. 1 draft pick had decided not to play at the World Cup in order to prepare for his rookie season.
The No. 1 draft pick had decided not to play at the World Cup in order to prepare for his rookie season. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The No. 1 draft pick had decided not to play at the World Cup in order to prepare for his rookie season. | Photo Credit: AP

Victor Wembanyama will be aiming for the gold medal with France at the Paris Olympics.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie reaffirmed his commitment to France’s national squad at the Summer Games next year in his home country. He spoke in the wake of France’s poor showing at the World Cup last month, where he did not play.

“Performing well at the Olympics would be a great story,” Wembanyama told French media. “I’ll be present at the Olympics, and there’s no other goal than gold.”

ALSO READ: NBA: Wembanyama targeting Spurs playoff berth in debut season

“The World Cup was very disappointing,” he was quoted as saying on Tuesday. “But I have no judgment to make as I wasn’t there.”

The No. 1 draft pick had decided not to play at the World Cup in order to prepare for his rookie season.

France came to the World Cup as the reigning Olympic silver medalist but failed to qualify for the second round.

Related Topics

Victor Wembanyama /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: Victor Wembanyama will be aiming for the gold medal with France at Olympics
    AP
  2. India vs China Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Football: Lineups out; Chhetri captains IND vs CHN; Jhingan starts; Kick off soon
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC charges eight including three Indians for corrupt activities during Abu Dhabi T10 league
    PTI
  4. India vs China, Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri sets another Indian football record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Five Indian players miss FIDE Junior Chess Championships due to visa issues
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Paris 2024: Victor Wembanyama will be aiming for the gold medal with France at Olympics
    AP
  2. NBA: Wembanyama targeting Spurs playoff berth in debut season
    AFP
  3. Jarred Vanderbilt gets 4-year contract extension from the Lakers: Reports
    AP
  4. USA Basketball back atop FIBA men’s world rankings, overtaking Spain for No. 1
    AP
  5. NBA watching Lillard, Harden trade demands as season nears
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: Victor Wembanyama will be aiming for the gold medal with France at Olympics
    AP
  2. India vs China Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Football: Lineups out; Chhetri captains IND vs CHN; Jhingan starts; Kick off soon
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC charges eight including three Indians for corrupt activities during Abu Dhabi T10 league
    PTI
  4. India vs China, Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri sets another Indian football record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Five Indian players miss FIDE Junior Chess Championships due to visa issues
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment