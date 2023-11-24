MagazineBuy Print

Yao Ming vows to support China players after online abuse

Basketball is hugely popular in China, but the team has consistently failed to live up to high expectations, with the latest letdown being a loss to the Philippines in the semifinals of the Asian Games on home soil.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 10:56 IST , Beijing - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Yao Ming watches a match between China and Philippines at the 2017 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup basketball championship at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (File Photo)
Yao Ming watches a match between China and Philippines at the 2017 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup basketball championship at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar
infoIcon

Yao Ming watches a match between China and Philippines at the 2017 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup basketball championship at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Chinese basketball great Yao Ming says that criticism of the men’s national team has gone too far after some players were abused online following a series of disappointing results.

Basketball is hugely popular in China, but the team has consistently failed to live up to high expectations, with the latest letdown being a loss to the Philippines in the semifinals of the Asian Games on home soil last month.

China beat Taiwan to win bronze but the campaign was regarded as a failure and came weeks after it finished 29th of 32 teams at the World Cup, missing out on next year’s Paris Olympics.

Fan anger has failed to dissipate, and national players have been targeted online in recent weeks, including Zhang Zhenlin of Liaoning Flying Leopards.

“Here I represent the association to make a statement,” Yao, an eight-time NBA All-Star and now president of the Chinese Basketball Association, said at a Chinese basketball Hall of Fame event in Beijing.

“No matter if we play well or badly on the basketball court, we will face up to the result,” state media quoted him as saying.

“Some criticism on technique and tactics is welcome, but some things have gone beyond basketball and we don’t agree with that.

“We will always support our players to defend their rights and interests, and in this regard (online abuse), we will provide all the necessary support.”

Following the 77-76 defeat to the Philippines - who went on to win Asian Games gold in Hangzhou - fed-up Chinese fans piled in online to berate and mock their team.

“Watching you play basketball is a form of pain, isn’t it?” one popular meme asked.

The 43-year-old Yao had labelled the China players “slackers” and warned there was a “huge gap” between them and the world’s best teams.

Related Topics

Yao Ming /

Paris Olympics /

Asian Games 2023

