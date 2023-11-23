NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Golden State Warriors’ Chris Paul ejected in 115-123 loss against Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant had a game-high 32 points, Devin Booker added 25 and the host Phoenix Suns watched Chris Paul get a two-technical-foul ejection in his homecoming during the Golden State Warriors’ 123-115 loss Wednesday night.

Paul, who spent the last three seasons with the Suns before being dealt to the Washington Wizards in the offseason, got nailed with back-to-back technicals for arguing a foul call late in the second quarter.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also got a technical for giving Paul verbal support.

Booker added a game-high 10 assists and eight rebounds. Klay Thompson had a team-high 23 points for the Warriors, who lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Hawks 147 - Nets 145 (OT)

Trae Young scored 14 of his season-high 43 points in overtime to help Atlanta beat visiting Brooklyn and end its three-game losing streak.

Young hit a basket with 18 seconds remaining to put Atlanta ahead 144-143, and he upped the lead to three points with a pair of free throws with 6.7 seconds left. After Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges made two free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining, Young split a pair of free throws for a two-point lead. Lonnie Walker IV didn’t get a long 3-pointer off in time as the buzzer sounded.

The Hawks got 25 points and 11 rebounds from De’Andre Hunter and 20 points from Dejounte Murray. Bridges matched his career high with 45 points to go along with 10 rebounds, while the Nets also got 26 points and 12 assists from Spencer Dinwiddie plus 23 points from Cam Johnson.

Thunder 116 - Bulls 102

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points and 12 assists to lead Oklahoma City past visiting Chicago for its sixth win in a row. The Bulls have lost five of their past six.

Gilgeous-Alexander was 17 of 18 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Joe added 20 points off the bench, going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc, and rookie Chet Holmgren had 18 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 25 points, while Coby White added 23 and Nikola Vucevic chipped in 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Hornets 117 - Wizards 114

Miles Bridges made a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute for the second game in a row as Charlotte rallied for a victory against visiting Washington.

LaMelo Ball racked up 34 points and 13 assists, and Bridges had 33 points and 10 rebounds in the Hornets’ second big comeback in three nights.

Bridges drained a trey to snap a tie with 47 seconds remaining. After Ball’s two free throws at the 17-second mark restored the Hornets’ three-point lead, Washington’s Kyle Kuzma (28 points) missed a long 3-point attempt with one second left.

Magic 124 - Nuggets 119

Paolo Banchero sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:49 remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting host Orlando to a victory over Denver.

Franz Wagner scored 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the floor to help Orlando overcome a triple-double by Nikola Jokic and record its fifth straight victory. Banchero drained 4-of-5 attempts from 3-point range to highlight his 23-point performance.

Cole Anthony added 20 points off the bench for the Magic. Jokic collected 30 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists and Michael Porter Jr. added 25 points for Denver.

Celtics 119 - Bucks 116

Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 26 points and dished out eight assists to lead Boston to a victory over visiting Milwaukee.

Brown made 10 of his 16 field-goal attempts, including 3 of 5 shots from behind the 3-point arc. Boston, which led wire to wire, made 17 of its 42 3-point attempts (40.5 per cent) in the win. Jayson Tatum finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Celtics.

Brook Lopez led all scorers with 28 points for the Bucks. Damian Lillard tossed in 27 points and added five rebounds and five assists.

Heat 129 - Cavaliers 96

Kyle Lowry scored 28 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. led four bench scorers in double figures with 22 points and Miami rolled past host Cleveland.

The Heat pounced on a Cleveland team playing its second game in as many nights, the first of which went to overtime -- a 122-119 victory over the 76ers on Tuesday. Miami opened up a 16-2 lead less than four minutes into Wednesday’s contest.

The Heat led throughout and forced 19 Cavaliers turnovers. Craig Porter led Cleveland with 16 points, and Darius Garland finished with 14 points.

Raptors 132 - Pacers 131

Pascal Siakam scored 36 points as Toronto defeated Indiana in Indianapolis.

Dennis Schroder added 26 points for the Raptors, who split a two-game road trip. Scottie Barnes had 20 points and 12 rebounds and made key points down the stretch.

Tyrese Haliburton had 33 points and 16 assists for the Pacers, while Buddy Hield added 31 points. Myles Turner had 17 points for Indiana.

Rockets 111 - Grizzlies 91

Jalen Green scored 26 of his season-high 34 points in the second half to lead Houston to a victory over Memphis, extending its homecourt winning streak to seven games.

Green made 10 of 16 shots from the floor in the second half while tallying 13 points in each period. His scoring flurry late in the third quarter, one that included a 3-pointer and a thunderous dunk following a drive to the rim, positioned the Rockets to take a 74-68 lead entering the final period.

Jabari Smith Jr. added 18 points and nine rebounds, while Alperen Sengun paired 11 points with seven rebounds for the Rockets. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. logged 23 points and seven rebounds apiece for the Grizzlies.

Timberwolves 112 - 76ers 99

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 31 points and added six rebounds and six assists as Minnesota pulled away for a win over Philadelphia in Minneapolis.

Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 23 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota, which has surged to the top of the Western Conference. Rudy Gobert tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton and Marcus Morris Sr. scored 16 points apiece for Philadelphia, which dropped its second game in as many nights. The 76ers played for the first time this season without Joel Embiid, who sat out because of left hip soreness.

Pelicans 117 - Kings 112

Zion Williamson scored 25 points, Brandon Ingram added 23 and host New Orleans defeated Sacramento.

Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, who defeated the Kings for the second time in three nights. The Pelicans won for the fourth time in five games.

De’Aaron Fox scored 26, Domantas Sabonis had 23 and Harrison Barnes scored 22 for the Kings, who had won six in a row before arriving in New Orleans.

Clippers 109 - Spurs 102

Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points and Paul George added 24 as visiting Los Angeles used a huge third-quarter surge to put away struggling San Antonio in the second of two games between the teams in three nights.

The Clippers have won three straight games after losing six in a row. San Antonio has dropped 10 in a row.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Jeremy Sochan added 19 points for San Antonio.

Trail Blazers 121 - Jazz 105

Jerami Grant scored 30 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Portland halted an eight-game losing streak with a convincing victory over visiting Utah.

Malcolm Brogdon recorded 20 points and eight assists and Jabari Walker added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Portland posted a season-best for points. The Trail Blazers played without Deandre Ayton (back).

Lauri Markkanen had 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals and Keyonte George added 16 points and seven assists for Utah, which lost its fourth consecutive game. The Jazz never led in the contest.

Mavericks 104 - Lakers 101

Luka Doncic scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Kyrie Irving hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 21.6 seconds left and visiting Dallas held on for a victory over Los Angeles.

Dallas prevailed despite getting outscored 30-13 in the fourth quarter. Irving finished with 28 points as the Mavericks won without making a field goal for an 8:45 stretch that started with one minute remaining in the third quarter.

The Lakers’ LeBron James amassed 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but he missed a 3-point attempt with 34 seconds left and another at the buzzer that would have tied the game.