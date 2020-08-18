More Sports Boxing Boxing Asian Boxing Championships in India postponed to 2021 India last hosted the men’s Asian Boxing Championships meet back in 1980 in Mumbai before conducting the women’s event in 2003 in Hisar. PTI NEW DELHI 18 August, 2020 11:52 IST The decision was taken at the Asian Boxing Confederation’s (ASBC) Executive Committee meeting held online on Monday. - AP (REPRESENTATIVE) PTI NEW DELHI 18 August, 2020 11:52 IST The Asian Boxing Championships, which was to be held in India in November-December, has been postponed to next year owing to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the national federation’s Secretary General Jay Kowli sadi on Tuesday.The decision was taken at the Asian Boxing Confederation’s (ASBC) Executive Committee meeting held online on Monday.ALSO READ| Boxer Manisha Moun keen for Olympic quota place “A postponement was proposed owing to the conditions prevailing because of the pandemic and it was accepted. India remains the host and the tournament will now happen in 2021,” Kowli, who is a member of the ASBC EC, said.“The 2021 window for it will be discussed in the next EC meeting in November,” he added.India last hosted the men’s Asian meet back in 1980 in Mumbai before conducting the women’s event in 2003 in Hisar. The tournament became a combined event for men and women last year.The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown sporting calendars haywire around the world over with several big events, including the Olympics and the T20 World Cup of cricket, postponed.ALSO READ| UFC 252: Miocic retains heavyweight crown with decision over Cormier “We have to be careful, the cases are on the rise everywhere. Unless it is definitive that there is a decline, it was thought best to put things on hold,” Kowli said.“The ASBC decided that there is a possibility of just one event, probably in November in China, where only the top boxers can compete to keep the field small. But that is also just a proposal, it may or may not happen,” he added.In India, the case load has surged past 25 lakh and the death toll has crossed 50,000.ALSO READ| Boxer Sarita Devi tests positive for COVID-19 However, there have been small steps towards sporting resumption beginning with the training camps.A handful of boxers have assembled for a camp in Patiala which has gone along smoothly till now.So far, nine Indian boxers -- five men and four women -- have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.