Boxer Sarita Devi tests positive for COVID-19

Former world boxing champion, Laishram Sarita Devi, and her husband, Chongtham Thoiba Singh, have tested positive for COVID-19.

“For the last few days, we were feeling a little under the weather, so we decided to get tested. Today, the reports came and it was positive,” Thoiba told Sportstar from Imphal. “We have been advised to get admitted to the local COVID centre. Those who were in close contact with us in the last one week or so, should get tested and be in home isolation,” Thoiba said.

“Both of us are doing fine as of now. Hopefully, we will overcome this phase as well,” Thoiba said, adding that the other members of the family have tested negative.

One of the top women boxers in the country, Sarita is a three-time Worlds medalist - a gold in 2006 and a bronze in 2005 and 2008. She is also a five-time Asian Championship gold medalist and has been a member of the AIBA’s athletes’ commission. She clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Games in 2014, but courted controversy as she refused to accept her medal at the prize distribution ceremony, citing that the results did not go in her favour.