BFI nominates Simranjit Kaur, Gaurav Solanki for Arjuna awards

Olympic-bound Simranjit Kaur, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav Solanki and world championship silver winner Sonia Chahal were nominated for the Arjuna award by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

"The three names have been finalised based on their performances of the past four years," said BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kalita on Monday.

The Arjuna award carries prize money of Rs 15 lakh.

The federation has also nominated women's assistant coach Sandhya Gurung and national youth head coach Bhaskar Bhatt for the Dronacharya award.

Simranjit (60kg) is a 2018 world championships bronze winner and is among the four Indian women boxers who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, starting next month.

Solanki (57kg) had won his CWG gold in the 2018 edition, while Chahal (57kg) claimed her world silver in the same year. She is also a former national champion. Neither could make the Olympic cut.

Monday was the last date to file nominations for the National Sports Awards, given away every year on August 29 on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyanchand.

Last year, 74 recipients were bestowed with the awards.

The prize money was also increased significantly with the Khel Ratna awardees receiving Rs 25 lakh, Dronacharya (Lifetime) Rs 15 lakh, and Dhyanchand winners Rs 10 lakh.