BFI to adopt practical approach for future exposure trips

Even as Ashish Kumar is recovering from COVID-19 in Spain, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) wants to adopt a practical approach regarding the forthcoming exposure trips.

The Indian boxers, barring Ashish, have returned home from the Boxam tournament in Spain. According to a BFI source, all of them have tested negative for COVID-19.

It is learnt that Ashish, who was asymptomatic, will stay in Castellon, Spain, for a week.

The BFI knows that it will be difficult to trace how Ashish, who had to withdraw from the 75kg final following his COVID positive result, got the virus, like some other nationals participating in the event.

It also understands that the boxers’ performance may drop without quality competitions and training in the run-up to the Olympics.

“As other countries are doing competition and training, we have to do it. For example, the USA has been competing in various competitions in Europe despite COVID. Everything is driven by the Olympics. If the Olympics stops, everything (in its run-up) will stop,” said R.K. Sacheti of BFI.

The Indian boxers are scheduled to travel to Turkey for another exposure trip later this month. The BFI, which has received some invitations from Europe and America, will decide on other tours sooner than later.