Boxing Federation of India to hold elections on December 18

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will hold its elections on December 18 after the process was delayed for the past three months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, BFI secretary-general Jay Kowli said a notification has been issued for the polls and the annual general meeting in Gurugram. The process of filing nominations will start after December 2, the day on which the electoral college will be finalised.

The BFI is currently led by Ajay Singh, the owner of airline company SpiceJet, who took charge in 2016 following elections conducted under the supervision of the International Boxing Association.

Ashish Shelar, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Maharashtra, might challenge Singh, but there is no official word on the matter yet. Shelar, 48, is former president of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The exact status of the challenge Singh faces will be known only after the process of filing nominations begins next month.

“The BFI has already amended its constitution to comply with the National Sports (Development) Code, 2011, and we are confident that it will be a smooth affair,” Kowli said.