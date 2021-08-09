Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra wins second professional bout with TKO

Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra has won his second professional bout by clinching a Technical Knockout (TKO) against local Devon Lira.

The 27-year-old, who is a silver medallist from the 2013 Asian Championship and the 2014 Commonwealth Games, turned professional in March this year.

The Indian prevailed in the second round by way of TKO in what was to be a four-round contest in the lightweight (61kg) category.

"As an amateur I used to compete in the 69kg category and I have reduced a lot to fit into this division but I am happy with it," he told PTI after his victory on Sunday.

"I have a great team around me in ProBox Promotions and I am very thankful for all the Indian people that support me, not just back home but in the local community in Florida," he said.

He had beaten Argentina's Luciano Ramos in his debut bout in a four-round unanimous decision.