Manoj Kumar urges PM Modi to save BFI from possible de-recognition Commonwealth Games medallist Manoj Kumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to save BFI from possible derecognition by the Sports Ministry. Y.B.Sarangi Kolkata 16 December, 2020 20:16 IST Manoj Kumar is an athletes' representative in the BFI. - C.V. Subrahmanyam Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manoj Kumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to save the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) from possible derecognition by the Sports Ministry.READ: Boxing federation elections postponed due to COVID-19 pandemicOlympian Manoj, who is an athletes' representative in the BFI, said in a statement that the BFI was mandated by the Delhi High Court to conduct its elections before December 31 to continue as a national sports federation.The BFI elections have been postponed due to the pandemic.