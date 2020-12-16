Boxing

Manoj Kumar urges PM Modi to save BFI from possible de-recognition

Y.B.Sarangi
Kolkata 16 December, 2020 20:16 IST

Manoj Kumar is an athletes’ representative in the BFI.   -  C.V. Subrahmanyam

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manoj Kumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to save the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) from possible derecognition by the Sports Ministry.

Olympian Manoj, who is an athletes’ representative in the BFI, said in a statement that the BFI was mandated by the Delhi High Court to conduct its elections before December 31 to continue as a national sports federation.

The BFI elections have been postponed due to the pandemic.