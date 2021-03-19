Mary Kom's Academy in Manipur upgraded

For the benefit of its young boxers, the Mary Kom Boxing Academy was upgraded with the addition of a kitchen and a dining hall to its existing infrastructure in Imphal, Manipur.

The new facility, supported by Goodyear India Limited, was inaugurated by Francis Marwein, the regional director of Sports Authority of India, North Eastern Centre, in presence of M. C. Mary Kom on Thursday.

The company had earlier supported the academy by putting up a boxing ring and a training arena.

"I was not fortunate enough when I started my boxing career. This kind of facility was not there," Mary told the trainees in her address.

"You need to make the best use of these entire infrastructure and be a champion by achieving more than what I have done,” she added.