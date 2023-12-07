MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Michael Moorer, Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Diego Corrales elected to Boxing Hall of Fame

The 13-member class was voted by members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and a panel of international boxing historians.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 23:01 IST , Canastota, New York - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO - Ricky Hatton (left) elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
FILE PHOTO - Ricky Hatton (left) elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Ricky Hatton (left) elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. | Photo Credit: AP

Michael Moorer, the first left-hander to win the heavyweight title, and fellow two-division champions Ricky Hatton and Ivan Calderon were elected Thursday to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Diego Corrales, who died two years after winning a 2005 bout voted “Fight of the Year,” is the other member of the Hall’s 2024 class from the men’s modern category. The enshrinement ceremonies will be June 6-9.

The 13-member class was voted by members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and a panel of international boxing historians.

Moorer won a light heavyweight title in 1998 in just his 12th fight, moved up to heavyweight three years later and became boxing’s first southpaw heavyweight champ in 1992. He held two pieces of the heavyweight title after edging Evander Holyfield in 1994 but was knocked out by 45-year-old George Foreman seven months later. Moorer would regain the title in 1996 and finished his career 52-4-1 with 40 knockouts.

ALSO READ | Junior World Boxing Championships: Amisha, Prachi and Hardik win silver

Hatton rose to the top of the 140-pound division with an upset of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu in 2005 and a year later “The Hitman” moved up to win a title at welterweight. The popular British fighter went on to lose high-profile matches against Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao and finished 45-3 with 32 KOs.

Calderon (35-3-1, 6 KOs) represented Puerto Rico in the 2000 Olympics before a professional career that included titles at minimumweight and light flyweight.

Corrales went 40-5 with 33 KOs and is best remembered for his 2005 victory over Jose Luis Castillo. when he was knocked down twice in the 10th round but then rallied later in the round to stop Castillo. The former super featherweight and lightweight champion died in 2007 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

British champion Jane Couch and Ana Maria Torres of Mexico were elected from the women’s modern category. Luis Angel Firpo in the old-timer category and Theresa Kibby in the women’s trailblazer category were the other fighters in the class.

The remainder of the class: Trainer Kenny Adams, manager Jackie Kallen and longtime publicist Fred Sternburg; journalist Wallace Matthews and broadcaster Nick Charles (posthumous) in the Observer category. 

Related stories

Related Topics

International Boxing Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Michael Moorer, Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Diego Corrales elected to Boxing Hall of Fame
    PTI
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 7
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024 draw: Argentina, Brazil in Pot 1, seedings, timing, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Roger Binny to head BCCI’s Women’s Premier League committee
    PTI
  5. Volleyball Club World Championship: Ahmedabad Defenders looks for miracle against defending champion Sicoma Perugia
    Netra V
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Michael Moorer, Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Diego Corrales elected to Boxing Hall of Fame
    PTI
  2. Junior World Boxing Championships: Payal, Nisha, Akansha strike gold as India ends campaign with 17 medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serrano vacates title after WBC refuses to let her fight under same rules as men
    Reuters
  4. Junior World Boxing Championships: Amisha, Prachi and Hardik win silver
    PTI
  5. National Boxing Championships 2023: Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa clinch gold as SSCB defends its title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Michael Moorer, Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Diego Corrales elected to Boxing Hall of Fame
    PTI
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 7
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024 draw: Argentina, Brazil in Pot 1, seedings, timing, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Roger Binny to head BCCI’s Women’s Premier League committee
    PTI
  5. Volleyball Club World Championship: Ahmedabad Defenders looks for miracle against defending champion Sicoma Perugia
    Netra V
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment