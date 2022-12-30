National Boxing Championships: Elite boxers keen to prove mettle as Asian Games beckon

The prospect of World Championships medallists Shiva Thapa and Manish Kaushik renewing their rivalry will be one of the most eagerly awaited moments in the National boxing championships, starting at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University here from Saturday.

Shiva, who made a record by securing his sixth Asian championships medal in Amman in November last, has recovered from a knee injury which he received during the 63.5kg continental title clash and is out to prove himself again.

“The injury took some time to heal. There was some pain while running. But now I am ready to compete,” said Shiva, a 2015 World bronze medal winner.

Manish, a 2019 Worlds bronze medallist who could not compete in an event after the Tokyo Olympics because of injury issues, cannot wait to test himself once more.

“This will be my first event after the Olympics and I am eager to give my best,” said Manish.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) and Rohit Tokas (67kg), former Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg), Asian bronze medallists Govind Sahani (48kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), former World youth champion Sachin Siwach (who has jumped from 54kg to 57kg), National Games champions Nikhil Dubey (75kg), Vinit (80kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) are some other well-known names to be seen in action.

This edition of the National championships assumes significance in the run-up to next year’s Asian Games. Several elite boxers, who have been out of action due to different reasons, have returned to action with the aim to prove their worth before another big-ticket event.