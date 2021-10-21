National Women's Boxing Championship: Jamuna, Nikhat advance

World championships medallist Jamuna Boro and Asian medallist Nikhat Zareen returned to action in style by recording comprehensive wins in their respective first round matches in the National women’s boxing championships at the St Joseph’s International School here on Thursday.

Jamuna defeated Jyothi Valla of Andhra Pradesh in a 54kg bout when the referee stopped the contest in the first round.

Nikhat also secured an identical verdict in her favour in a 52kg bout against Siya Walke of Goa.

In an edge-of-the-seat thriller, Madhya Pradesh’s Anjali Sharma beat Tamil Nadu’s V. Vinodhini 3-2 in a 52kg contest.

Select results:

50kg: Nikita Kumari (Bih) bt Nikitha Baby (Ker) 4-1, Komal (Pun) bt Sonia Gauni (Utk) 5-0, Hemlata (Del) bt Mantasaha Kumari (Asm) 4-0; 52kg: Himani Pant (Utk) bt Poonam (Raj) 4-0, Manju Basumatary (Asm) bt Tanuja Kumari (HP) RSC-R3, Nikhat Zareen (Tel) bt Siya Walke (Goa) RSC-R1, Anjali Sharma (MP) bt V.Vinodhini (TN) 3-2; 54kg: Gayatri Kasnyal (Utk) bt Poonaima Rajput (MP) 4-1, Jamuna Boro (Asm) bt Jyothi Valla (AP) RSC-R1, Renu (Har) bt Arshi Khanam (Raj) 3-2, Siksha (RSPB) bt Sinsha R.K. (Ker) RSC-R2; 57kg: Radha Patidar (MP) bt Khushbun Hussain (Mah) 5-0.