Boxing

Nikhat Zareen reaches Women's World Boxing Championship final

India's Nikhat Zareen progressed to the 52kg final at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday.

18 May, 2022 17:25 IST

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen in action.   -  FILE PHOTO/ RITU RAJ KONWAR

Nikhat beat Brazilian Caroline De Almeida by a unanimous decision in the semifinal.

 

In the summit clash, Nikhat will face Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong.

Later in the day, Manisha Moun and Parveen will face Italian Irma Testa and Irish Amy Sara Broadhurst in the 57kg and 63kg semifinals, respectively.

More to follow....

