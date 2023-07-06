MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to face Daniel Dubois in Poland

Usyk confirmed that he will face Dubois, a Briton who is the WBA mandatory challenger, on August 26 at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 21:51 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after beating Anthony Joshua to retain his world heavyweight title at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. (File Photo)
Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after beating Anthony Joshua to retain his world heavyweight title at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after beating Anthony Joshua to retain his world heavyweight title at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Daniel Dubois this August in Poland, where the Ukrainian fighter will have plenty of home support.

Usyk confirmed that he will face Dubois, a Briton who is the WBA mandatory challenger, on August 26 at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw.

Boxer Antwun Echols, known as ‘Kid Dynamite’, dies in Iowa at age 51

The 36-year-old Usyk (20-0, 13 knockouts) had hoped to fight Tyson Fury but negotiations broke down.

Usyk is coming off back-to-back wins over Anthony Joshua, taking the three belts from the British fighter in London in 2021 and defending them in the rematch in Saudi Arabia last August.

The 25-year-old Dubois, who holds the WBA regular title, is 19-1 with 18 knockouts. Poland has been a strong supporter of its neighbour since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Related Topics

Oleksandr Usyk /

Daniel Dubois

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: World number four Ruud loses in second round
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Berrettini downs Sonego in lengthy Italian job
    Reuters
  3. Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to face Daniel Dubois in Poland
    AP
  4. Brad Pitt in Silverstone pit lane as F1 gears up for Hollywood action
    AP
  5. Ashes 2023 3rd Test, Day 1, Live Score: Australia 263 all out; Wood gets fifer; England lose Duckett early
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to face Daniel Dubois in Poland
    AP
  2. Boxer Antwun Echols, known as ‘Kid Dynamite’, dies in Iowa at age 51
    AP
  3. Haryana clinches second consecutive youth women’s national boxing championship title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pacquiao conquerer Jeff Horn hangs up gloves
    AFP
  5. Elorda Cup 2023: India finishes campaign with five medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: World number four Ruud loses in second round
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Berrettini downs Sonego in lengthy Italian job
    Reuters
  3. Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to face Daniel Dubois in Poland
    AP
  4. Brad Pitt in Silverstone pit lane as F1 gears up for Hollywood action
    AP
  5. Ashes 2023 3rd Test, Day 1, Live Score: Australia 263 all out; Wood gets fifer; England lose Duckett early
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment