National Championships: Rohit Mor beats Hussamuddin for maiden title

Delhi teenager Rohit Mor punched above his weight to upset Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin and win his maiden title in the National boxing championships at the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) here on Tuesday.

Nineteen-year-old Mor, a 2020 Khelo India champion, heavily relied on his fabulous footwork and defensive skills to beat Hussamuddin, the 69kg defending champion, 5-0 in the 71kg final.

Mor used his height to his advantage as he boxed from a long range. He moved swiftly and ducked smartly when Hussamuddin dashed forward to attack in the first two rounds.

A frustrated Hussamuddin went all out to catch up in the final round, but could not succeed in his effort. “I had done my homework well and my footwork really helped. I need to work on my strength and punching,” Mor said.

Shiva Thapa (left) won gold in the 63.5kg category. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Defending champion Varinder Singh was a class act as he retained his gold medal in 60kg.

Moving like a dancer, Varinder, an Asian bronze medallist, entertained by dictating the pace, displaying superb counter-punching, and showcasing some gamesmanship. He outwitted the talented Etash Khan Muhammed of Services 5-0.

World Championships bronze-medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) claimed his fifth national title, while ‘Best Boxer’ Deepak Kumar (51kg) took his second.