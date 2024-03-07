MagazineBuy Print

Sanjeet ousted by Kazak’s Oralbay in opening round at World Olympic boxing qualifier

Sanjeet was the seventh out of nine Indian boxers to get ousted in the opening round.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 17:50 IST , CHENNAI

Y. B. Sarangi
File Photo: Sanjeet in action at the 36th National Games
File Photo: Sanjeet in action at the 36th National Games | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Sanjeet in action at the 36th National Games | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV/ The Hindu

National champion Sanjeet (92kg) lost to 2022 Asian champion Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan 5-0 in a round of 64 bout in the first World Olympic boxing qualifier at the E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy, late on Wednesday night. 

Sanjeet was the seventh out of nine Indian boxers to get ousted in the opening round.

Late on Thursday night, World championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev (71kg) will face Olympian Eskerkhan Madiev, a Russian-born Georgian boxer, in the round of 32.

Worlds and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), who received a first round bye, will begin his campaign against Commonwealth Games champion Jude Gallagher of Ireland on Friday.

