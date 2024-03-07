National champion Sanjeet (92kg) lost to 2022 Asian champion Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan 5-0 in a round of 64 bout in the first World Olympic boxing qualifier at the E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy, late on Wednesday night.
Sanjeet was the seventh out of nine Indian boxers to get ousted in the opening round.
Late on Thursday night, World championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev (71kg) will face Olympian Eskerkhan Madiev, a Russian-born Georgian boxer, in the round of 32.
Worlds and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), who received a first round bye, will begin his campaign against Commonwealth Games champion Jude Gallagher of Ireland on Friday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Sanjeet ousted by Kazak’s Oralbay in opening round at World Olympic boxing qualifier
- IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India in driver’s seat after Kuldeep, Jaiswal leave England with a mountain to climb
- UP-W vs MI-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Up Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women, Toss at 7:00 PM
- Prague Masters: Gukesh beats Keymer, Praggnanandhaa draws with Bartel
- AFC Cup 2023-24: Central Coast Mariners beats Odisha FC in Inter-zonal semifinal first-leg
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE