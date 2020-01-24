Sonia Lather ends with bronze at Strandja Memorial boxing tournament

Former world silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament after going down to Ukraine’s Lullia Tsyplakova in the semifinals in Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday.

The two-time Asian silver-winner lost 2-3 to end with a bronze medal at the event’s 71st edition.

The tournament features more than 200 boxers from over 30 countries and is a season-opener in the European boxing calendar.