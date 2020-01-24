Vijender Singh: 'Differently-abled athletes are real heroes'

Calling the differently-abled athletes the real heroes, Indian boxing star Vijender Singh on Friday promised full support to Special Olympics Bharat.

Addressing the Mission Inclusion - Bharat Youth Activation workshop, organised jointly by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Aruna Abhey Oswal Trust and Lions Club International, Vijender promised his help and support to the special athletes and asked them to ignore the taunts and criticism they face.

“In sports winning and losing is secondary what is important is trying. I believe when you win you don’t learn anything. It’s when you lose that you learn, you get the real picture. Loss teaches you a lot,” Vijender said.

“I will love to be a part of the great event in the future,” he added.

A little over two years ago, SO Bharat had carried out a programme -- Mission Inclusion -- which reached out to more than 80,000 athletes, partners, families, youth and doctors through unified sports, youth activation and healthy athlete programmes.

Aruna Oswal, chairperson, Aruna Abhey Oswal Trust, said the trust supported efforts to empower the special athletes to become confident and dignified members of the society.

Addressing a panel discussion on ‘Building Inclusive Communities through Partnerships’, she said the special children did not need sympathy but wanted love and affection.

“We need to involve the youth in unified sports so as to include even the intellectually challenged to achieve their aspirations and goals,” she said.

She also stressed the need to build partnerships with the corporates, government and the international communities to reach out to many more persons needing support across the world.