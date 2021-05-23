More Sports Boxing Boxing WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk Anthony Joshua was asked to defend his heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk after the Briton's bout with domestic rival Tyson Fury was thrown into doubt. Reuters 23 May, 2021 12:35 IST Anthony Joshua (in picture) and Ukrainian Usyk have until May 31 to reach an agreement for the fight. - Getty Images Reuters 23 May, 2021 12:35 IST The World Boxing Organization (WBO) on Saturday ordered Anthony Joshua to defend his heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk after the Briton's bout with domestic rival Tyson Fury was thrown into doubt.Joshua, who also holds the IBF and WBA titles, was set to face Fury - who holds the WBC belt - on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia. But Fury was ordered by an American arbitrator on Monday to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time before Sept. 15.READ: Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua trade blows on social mediaThe WBO said it had sent a letter to Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn on Wednesday to "show cause" within 48 hours why the WBO should not order a fight with Usyk, asking for confirmation of the Joshua-Fury bout.Hearn asked the WBO for an extension on Friday, but the request was denied.Joshua and Ukrainian Usyk have until May 31 to reach an agreement for the fight, the WBO said or purse bids will be called, opening the process to any promoter who wants to bid for the bout.If the fight goes to a purse bid, Joshua would receive 80% of the bid, while former undisputed world cruiserweight champion Usyk would get 20%."Such calculation is based upon the average purse of each fighter's last three bouts," the WBO said, adding that the minimum bid would be $1 million. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.