From Mary Kom to Nikhat Zareen - India's medallists at the Women's Boxing World Championships

India's Nikhat Zareen is all set to fight for the gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships when she takes on Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong on Thursday.

The 25-year-old boxer from Telangana, who fights in the 52kg category, has been guaranteed a silver medal after making the final in Istanbul. Two other Indians, Manisha Moun (57kg) and Parveen (63kg), finished their campaigns with bronze medals.

Here's a look at the full list of Indian women who have won medals at the World Championships so far (before Nikhat's final bout)

The Women's World Boxing Championships are held every two years, with the first edition dating back to 2001. Indian was represented on the podium by Mary Kom who won silver.

Mary has since won six gold medals and one bronze medal.

Here are the other gold medallists:

Why is Mary not participating in this edition of the World Championships?

MC Mary Kom, who turns 40 later this year, has withdrawn from the World Championships and the now-postponed Asian Games.

In a communication to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Mary Kom said, "I would like to withdraw to give opportunities to the younger generation to make a name for themselves on the international stage and get exposure and experience of major tournaments. I would like to focus on the preparation for the Commonwealth Games only."