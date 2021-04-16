World Youth Boxing: Khelo India champion Arundhati in quarterfinals

Three-time Khelo India champion Arundhati Choudhary defeated Columbian boxer Deyaneira Casas to reach the women’s 69kg quarterfinals in the World Youth Boxing Championships here.

Arundhati, who recently won a gold medal in the Adriatic Pearl tournament, recorded a comfortable 5-0 win to be the third Indian to enter the last-eight stage.

Gitika, who replaced a more experienced Rajni Singh in the Indian side, proved her worth by posting a 5-0 victory over European youth champion Diana Ermakova of Russia in a 48kg first round clash.

Arshi Khanam (54kg) tasted a 4-1 defeat against Asian junior champion Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the men's section, Sumit got the better of Rafael Perdomo of Venezuela as the referee stopped the contest in the 69kg pre-quarterfinal bout.

Akash Gorkha tamed German boxer Enrico Kliesch 5-0 in a 60kg opening round bout.

Vikas Singh (52kg), who beat European youth champion Yasen Radev in the previous round, lost his pre-quarterfinals match to Mongolia’s Sukhbat Enkhzorigt with a 4-1 verdict.

The results:

Men: First round: 60kg: Akash Gorkha bt Enrico Kliesch (Ger) 5-0.

Pre-quarterfinals: 52kg: Vikas Singh lost to Sukhbat Enkhzorigt (Mgl) 4-1; 69kg: Sumit bt Rafael Perdomo (Ven) RSC.

Women: First round: 48kg: Gitika bt Diana Ermakova (Rus) 5-0;

Pre-quarterfinals: 54kg: Arshi Khanam lost to Nigina Uktamova (Uzb) 4-1; 69kg: Arundhati Choudhary bt Deyaneira Casas (Col) 5-0.