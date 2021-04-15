Big win for Vikas Singh in World Youth Boxing Championship

Vikas Singh upset two-time European youth champion and a main gold medal contender Yasen Radev of Bulgaria 5-0 in a men's 52kg bout of the World Youth Boxing Championships in Kielce, Poland.

Vikas, who had competed only in one international event prior to this and participated in a few regional and national events between 2015 and 2019, tamed the Bulgarian 5-0 with his superior performance and reached the second round.

Asian youth silver medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) also made impressive starts to their campaign by recording identical 5-0 victories against Slovakia’s Miroslav Herceg and Georgi Stoev of Bulgaria respectively.

Asian youth champion Vinka (60kg) and Poonam (57kg) continued their winning run by defeating Tara Bohatjuk of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary’s Beata Varga respectively in pre-quarterfinal bouts. Referee stopped the contest in both fights.

The results: Men (first round): 52kg: Vikas Singh bt Yasen Radev (Bul) 5-0; 64kg: Ankit Narwal bt Miroslav Herceg (Svk) 5-0; 91kg: Vishal Gupta bt Geoargi Stoev (Bul) 5-0.

Women (pre-quarterfinals): 57kg: Poonam bt Beata Varga (Hun) RSC; 60kg: Vinka bt Tara Bohatjuk (Bih) RSC.