World youth boxing championships: Arundhati enters semifinals

Arundhati Choudhary recorded a convincing 5-0 victory over Anna Sezko of Ukraine to make it into the women’s 69kg semifinals of the World youth boxing championships here on Monday.

Vinka (60kg) and Gitika (48kg) were among the other Indians to reach the last four.

The results

Women: Quarterfinals: 48kg: Gitika bt Elisabeth Ostan (Rom) RSC; 60kg: Vinka bt Camilo Camela (Col) 5-0; 69kg: Arundhati Choudhary bt Anna Sezko (Ukr) 5-0.