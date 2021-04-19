More Sports Boxing Boxing World youth boxing championships: Arundhati enters semifinals Arundhati Choudhary recorded a convincing 5-0 victory over Anna Sezko of Ukraine to make it into the women’s 69kg semifinals of the World youth boxing championships. Team Sportstar 19 April, 2021 21:31 IST Arundhati recorded a convincing 5-0 victory over Anna Sezko of Ukraine. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 19 April, 2021 21:31 IST Arundhati Choudhary recorded a convincing 5-0 victory over Anna Sezko of Ukraine to make it into the women’s 69kg semifinals of the World youth boxing championships here on Monday.Vinka (60kg) and Gitika (48kg) were among the other Indians to reach the last four.READ: Khelo India champion Arundhati in quarterfinalsThe resultsWomen: Quarterfinals: 48kg: Gitika bt Elisabeth Ostan (Rom) RSC; 60kg: Vinka bt Camilo Camela (Col) 5-0; 69kg: Arundhati Choudhary bt Anna Sezko (Ukr) 5-0. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.