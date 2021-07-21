Youth Boxing Championship: Gitika, Bishwamitra, Tamanna enter semis

Eleven Haryana Boxers, led by the reigning world champion Gitika, progressed into the semifinals of the fourth Youth Men’s and Women’s National Championships at the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Sonipat.

Gitika (48kg) continued her impressive run in the tournament as she showed attacking prowess and maturity on her way to a 5-0 win over Delhi’s Sanjana in the quarterfinal bout. Gitika will now square off against Ragini Upadhyay of Uttar Pradesh in the last-four on Thursday.

In the light flyweight (50kg) quarters, Haryana’s Tamanna started the proceedings against Chandigarh’s Kajal with a flurry of punches and dominated throughout before the referee stopped the contest (RSC) and declared the former as the winner at the start of second round.

The remaining nine boxers from Haryana who made it to the semis are Neeru (52kg), Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Khushi (63kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg), Saneha (75kg), Nidhi (81kg) and Deepika (+81kg).

Neha of Chandigarh (48kg) and Punjab’s Suvidha (50kg) also claimed victories against Monika Mallick of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu’s Dilsad Begum, respectively, in their last-eight bouts.

In the men’s category, the boxers from Services Sports Control Board, led by 2021 Youth World Championships bronze-medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg), dominated the proceedings as three of them sailed into the semis. The other two victorious SSCB pugilists were Vishwanath Suresh and Victor Singh.

The semifinal bouts in both the men's and women's divisions will be played on Thursday.