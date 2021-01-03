Chess Chess Airthings Masters: Aronian misses winning opportunity, Maxime wins third successive game For the third place, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave won this third successive game to take a 1-0 lead in the second set against Daniil Dubov. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 03 January, 2021 21:01 IST Levon Aronian plots a move. (File Photo) - RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 03 January, 2021 21:01 IST Trailing by a set, Levon Aronian missed a possible winning opportunity and then escaped defeat by perpetual checks against Teimour Radjabov in the drawn 42-move opening game of the second set of their title-clash in the $200,000 Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament.Radjabov, who broke a string of three draws to win the fourth game of the first set on Saturday, had two rooks and a bishop against Aronian’s queen but could not find a way to escape perpetual checks. Airthings Masters: Aronian lucky to hold Radjabov For the third place, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave won this third successive game to take a 1-0 lead in the second set against Daniil Dubov.On Saturday, Dubov won the first two games to move within a draw of taking the first set. Airthings Masters: Radjabov torments Dubov in first game of second set But thereafter, Dubov continued to play as though he was facing a must-win situation, took too many chances and let Vachier bounce back to take the third and fourth games.The results:Final: Set Two, Game One: Levon Aronian (Arm) drew with TeimourRadjabov (Aze); Set One: Radjabov bt Aronian 2.5-1.5For third place: Set Two, Game One: Daniil Dubov (Rus) lost to Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra); Set One: Dubov drew with Vachier 2-2 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos