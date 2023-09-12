MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Grischuk: Anand is among top five of all-time greats in world chess

It took Grischuk another 23 years to return to India, for the Tata Steel Chess India tournament in Kolkata. By that time, he had picked three World blitz titles, had been the World No. 3 and had become only the eighth player in history to cross 2800 Elo points in rating.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 18:26 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
(From L to R) Viswanathan Anand and Alexander Grischuk at the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Kolkata.
(From L to R) Viswanathan Anand and Alexander Grischuk at the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

(From L to R) Viswanathan Anand and Alexander Grischuk at the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

When Alexander Grischuk made his first visit to India, he was 17. He had arrived as the 46th seed for the World Chess Championship.

He caused a sensation, reaching the semifinal. He, however, went down to Alexei Shirov (who would then lose in the final to Viswanathan Anand).

It took Grischuk another 23 years to return to India, for the Tata Steel Chess India tournament in Kolkata. By that time, he had picked three World blitz titles, had been the World No. 3 and had become only the eighth player in history to cross 2800 Elo points in rating.

He had also created a huge fan base not just for his fascinating style of play but for his sense of humour as well. He didn’t speak much in Kolkata, but when he did, he made people laugh.

At the press conference, when he was asked about the chances of R. Praggnanandhaa becoming the World champion, he also took the names of D. Gukesh and Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan. But he added, “There is also some weird guy called Magnus (Carlsen).”

Praggnanandhaa, who was sitting next to him, broke into a big smile. Grischuk may not have smiled as much, but Grischuk had every reason to, last Saturday evening at Kolkata’s National Library, where he won the blitz title of the Tata Steel tournament. At 39, he was the oldest player of the tournament and he pushed behind him some of the world’s best young players.

“I hate losing, and that is the main factor that keeps me still going,” Grischuk told  Sportstar. “I would rather stop playing completely than just be losing game after game.”

He isn’t surprised by India’s young talents taking the world by storm. “Because India has so many people and it is also the leading country in computers,” he said. “I am more surprised by the emergence of Uzbekistan as a major force in world chess.”

He has great regard for Anand. “I think Vishy is in the top five greatest players of all time (the others being Garry Kasparov, Carlsen, Bobby Fischer and Anatoly Karpov),” he said.

Looking back to the World Championship in Delhi, he said he had come with no expectations. “I was more surprised with myself than anybody else,” he said. “Among the things I remember from that tour is my visit to the Taj Mahal. It was incredible, grandiose.”

Related Topics

alexander grischuk /

Viswanathan Anand /

Magnus Carlsen /

R. Praggnanandhaa /

D. Gukesh /

Nodirbek Abdusattorov

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Sri Lanka Colombo LIVE weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: India loses nine wickets, Rains stops play at Premadasa
    Team Sportstar
  2. Grischuk: Anand is among top five of all-time greats in world chess
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 197/9 (47) Rain stops play; Wellalage, Asalanka jolt batters
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is Dunith Wellalage, the spinner who picked up a fifer against India?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hyderabad unlikely to host Formula E race in 2024
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Grischuk: Anand is among top five of all-time greats in world chess
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh felicitated by school Velammal Nexus
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Tata Steel Chess: Praggnanandhaa in sole lead on a wild day of blitz
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Asian Games 2022: Chess sensation Gukesh hopes to make India proud at Hangzhou 2023
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Tata steel chess tournament: Vachier-Largrave wins rapid title in style with a round to spare
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Sri Lanka Colombo LIVE weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: India loses nine wickets, Rains stops play at Premadasa
    Team Sportstar
  2. Grischuk: Anand is among top five of all-time greats in world chess
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 197/9 (47) Rain stops play; Wellalage, Asalanka jolt batters
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is Dunith Wellalage, the spinner who picked up a fifer against India?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hyderabad unlikely to host Formula E race in 2024
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment