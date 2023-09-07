MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2022: Chess sensation Gukesh hopes to make India proud at Hangzhou 2023

Chess is making a comeback to the Asian Games after a gap of 13 years, just in time for the massively talented young Indians like Gukesh.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 22:30 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Gukesh, who recently broke into the World top 10, believes India has fair chances on the chessboard, at the Asian Games.
Gukesh, who recently broke into the World top 10, believes India has fair chances on the chessboard, at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Gukesh, who recently broke into the World top 10, believes India has fair chances on the chessboard, at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

D. Gukesh was the undoubted star of last year’s Chess Olympiad in Chennai last year, and now he is excited about the Asian Games, beginning at Hangzhou later this month.

Chess is making a comeback to the Asian Games after a gap of 13 years, just in time for the massively talented young Indians like Gukesh.

ALSO READ
Couldn’t have asked for a better Indian chess team for Asian Games: Anand

“I am very excited about my first ever Asian Games,” he said at a media interaction here on Thursday. “It is a prestigious event and I look forward to watching athletes in other sports. I love badminton, and I would like to watch it if I could.”

Gukesh, who recently broke into the World top 10, believes India has fair chances on the chessboard. “But there are other strong teams,” he said. “And we had a camp here with Boris Gelfand. It went off very well. It was very tiring, which is usually good. The camp was brilliant.”

The 17-year-old didn’t have a particularly good time at the rapid section of the Tata Steel Chess India tournament, as he could finish only sixth. “Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (the champion) was clearly the best player here,” he said.

ALSO READ
Praggnanandhaa: Tata Steel Chess India tournament is where I got a glimpse of what top class chess is about

He sounded happy with his win against R. Praggnanandhaa, the other teenaged sensation from Chennai, though. “It was a very interesting game and I wanted to win it,” he said. “I chose a sharp opening. And the plan worked out well.”

Gukesh should be hoping to do better in the blitz section of the tournament, starting on Friday.

Related stories

Related Topics

D Gukesh /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ben Stokes: Hard to disagree with players turning down contracts to compete in T20 leagues
    Reuters
  2. Asian Games 2022: Chess sensation Gukesh hopes to make India proud at Hangzhou 2023
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Rohan Bopanna Live Score, US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair leads Herbert-Mahut 6-5 in first set in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ronaldo ‘wants more’ with Portugal after record-breaking 850th career goal
    AFP
  5. Simone Biles targets Paris Olympics 2024
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Asian Games 2022: Chess sensation Gukesh hopes to make India proud at Hangzhou 2023
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Tata steel chess tournament: Vachier-Largrave wins rapid title in style with a round to spare
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Tata Steel Chess Blitz and World Champion Ju Wenjun: Equal pay will help women’s chess
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Tata Steel Chess India: Vachier-Lagrave is sole leader going into last day of rapid
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Tata Steel Chess India: Gukesh among early leaders, Praggnanandhaa loses to Keymar
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ben Stokes: Hard to disagree with players turning down contracts to compete in T20 leagues
    Reuters
  2. Asian Games 2022: Chess sensation Gukesh hopes to make India proud at Hangzhou 2023
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Rohan Bopanna Live Score, US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair leads Herbert-Mahut 6-5 in first set in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ronaldo ‘wants more’ with Portugal after record-breaking 850th career goal
    AFP
  5. Simone Biles targets Paris Olympics 2024
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment