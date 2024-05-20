MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sharjah Masters 2024: India’s Aravindh stays in lead after round six

With five points in his kitty from six games, Chithambaram is just two points shy of joining the ever-growing Indian club of 2700 rated chess players considered elite in the chess world.

Published : May 20, 2024 19:41 IST , Sharjah - 2 MINS READ

PTI

Indian Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram made sure he stayed in front with an easy draw against Sam Shankland of the USA in the sixth round of the Sharjah Masters Chess tournament here on Monday.

With five points in his kitty from six games, Chithambaram is just two points shy of joining the ever-growing Indian club of 2700 rated chess players considered elite in the chess world.

ALSO READ | Casablanca Chess: Carlsen emerges champion ahead of Nakamura; Anand on third

With three rounds remaining in one of the strongest open tournaments in the world, the top-seeded Erigaisi Arjun made a statement with a thumping victory over Daniil Yuffa of Russia.

As many as six players – Bardiya Denshvar and Amin Tabatabaei of Iran, the American duo of Hans Moke Neimann and Shankland, Alexey Sarana of Serbia and Arjun -- share the second spot on 4.5 points apiece.

Shreyas Royal of England inched towards another Grandmaster norm, holding Abhimanyu Puranik to a creditable draw.

For Aravindh, the opening was not a problem as black, as Shankland was not too optimistic against the Indian.

ALSO READ | Aravindh Chithmabaram beats Salem to claim sole lead in Sharjah

The London system equalized quickly, and Shankland did not show optimism as white. The game ended in a quick draw once the players exchanged the queens.

Arjun was the star performer, eking out a fine win with black pieces against Daniil Yuffa of Russia.

Playing the black side of a Queen pawn opening, Arjun was under some pressure in the middle game but came up with a piece sacrifice that netted him three pawns in return.

The Indian did not give a second chance and romped home after 42 moves.

Related Topics

Aravindh Chithambaram /

Sharjah Masters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sharjah Masters 2024: India’s Aravindh stays in lead after round six
    PTI
  2. Aravindh Chithambaram beats Salem to claim sole lead in Sharjah
    PTI
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 20: Indian Open Surfing to kick off on May 31
    Team Sportstar
  4. Casablanca Chess: Carlsen emerges champion ahead of Nakamura; Anand on third
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Para Athletics C’ships 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji breaks world record to win women’s T20 400m gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Sharjah Masters 2024: India’s Aravindh stays in lead after round six
    PTI
  2. Casablanca Chess: Carlsen emerges champion ahead of Nakamura; Anand on third
    Team Sportstar
  3. Casablanca Chess: Carlsen takes lead, Nakamura second on opening day in Morocco
    Team Sportstar
  4. Aravindh Chithambaram beats Salem to claim sole lead in Sharjah
    PTI
  5. Arjun Erigaisi loses to Nikolas Theodorou in Sharjah Masters chess
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sharjah Masters 2024: India’s Aravindh stays in lead after round six
    PTI
  2. Aravindh Chithambaram beats Salem to claim sole lead in Sharjah
    PTI
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 20: Indian Open Surfing to kick off on May 31
    Team Sportstar
  4. Casablanca Chess: Carlsen emerges champion ahead of Nakamura; Anand on third
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Para Athletics C’ships 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji breaks world record to win women’s T20 400m gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment