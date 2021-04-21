Arjun Kalyan becomes India’s 68th GM

Arjun Kalyan became India’s 68th Grandmaster in the ongoing GM round robin “Rujna Zora-3 2021” in Serbia.

The 18-year-old, a B. Com. student at the SRM College (Vadapalani) defeated GM Kosic Dragan of Montenegro in the fifth round to achieve the feat.

“I was 2477 before leaving for Serbia and needed 23 points to reach 2500 and become a GM, and I am happy that I did that beating Kosic,” said Arjun to Sportstar from Serbia on Wednesday.

Arjun said that he’s relieved after becoming a GM as he had come close to becoming a GM quite a few times earlier. In fact, in the GM round robin “Rujna Zora-2” last week, Arjun needed a win to become a GM, but he missed it.

“Now I just want to keep improving my game and my ratings,” he said.