Chess Chess Arjun Kalyan becomes India’s 68th GM Arjun Kalyan became India’s 68th Grandmaster in the ongoing GM round robin “Rujna Zora-3 2021” in Serbia. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 21 April, 2021 15:00 IST Arjun Kalyan, who became the country's new Grandmaster in Serbia. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar CHENNAI 21 April, 2021 15:00 IST Arjun Kalyan became India’s 68th Grandmaster in the ongoing GM round robin “Rujna Zora-3 2021” in Serbia.The 18-year-old, a B. Com. student at the SRM College (Vadapalani) defeated GM Kosic Dragan of Montenegro in the fifth round to achieve the feat.“I was 2477 before leaving for Serbia and needed 23 points to reach 2500 and become a GM, and I am happy that I did that beating Kosic,” said Arjun to Sportstar from Serbia on Wednesday.ALSO READ - Caruana's stunning win marks resumption of Candidates tournamentArjun said that he’s relieved after becoming a GM as he had come close to becoming a GM quite a few times earlier. In fact, in the GM round robin “Rujna Zora-2” last week, Arjun needed a win to become a GM, but he missed it. “Now I just want to keep improving my game and my ratings,” he said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.