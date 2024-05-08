Chess: International Master Varugeese Koshy passes away

International Master Varugeese Koshy passed away here on Wednesday. He was 66 years old and is survived by his wife and two sons.
One of India’s finest trainers, Koshy has mentored a host of Indian chess players including GMs P. Harikrishna, S. L. Narayanan and N.R. Visakh among others at some point in their careers.
Born in Adoor (Pathanamthitta district of Kerala), Koshy worked with the Central Reserve Police Force in Mt. Abu, Tata Iron and Steel Company (TISCO, Jamshedpur) and ONGC from where he retired in 2018.
Koshy, who represented India in several International tournaments, was also the president of Chess Players Forum India which was formed in 2020-21.
