Chess: International Master Varugeese Koshy passes away

One of India’s finest trainers, Koshy has mentored a host of Indian chess players including GMs P. Harikrishna, S. L. Narayanan and N.R. Visakh among others at some point in their careers.  

Published : May 08, 2024 20:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: International Master Varugeese Koshy who trained many Indian GMs passed away in Chennai on Wednesday.
infoIcon

International Master Varugeese Koshy passed away here on Wednesday. He was 66 years old and is survived by his wife and two sons. 

Born in Adoor (Pathanamthitta district of Kerala), Koshy worked with the Central Reserve Police Force in Mt. Abu, Tata Iron and Steel Company (TISCO, Jamshedpur) and ONGC from where he retired in 2018.

Koshy, who represented India in several International tournaments, was also the president of Chess Players Forum India which was formed in 2020-21.

