Bengal chess problem intensifies as Barua, Chauhan get summons

The ongoing dispute between the grandmaster Dibyendu Barua and the ‘deposed’ secretary of Bengal Chess Association, Atanu Lahiri, took a new turn with the latter securing a summons from a city court against the former for libel and slander. According to a release emanating from the official mail of Bengal Chess, the Metropolitan Magistrate’s 10th Court here has issued summons to Barua and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan on the basis of the complaint filed by Lahiri. A scanned portion of the order was also attached with the release stating that Barua and Chauhan are to appear before the court on March 31.



The Bengal Chess secretary, who was later removed from his post by an ‘ad hoc’ committee which claims to be currently charge of affairs at Bengal Chess Association, went to court after Barua came out in public with allegations of financial irregularities against Lahiri in August last year. Later a release from the AICF secretary supported Barua’s claims while condemning Lahiri. With AICF also riddled by factionalism, a committee set up by the AICF president P.R. Venketrama Raja gave Lahiri a clean chit about the allegations leveled by Barua. Both the parties have moved the court since then.



When contacted, Barua said that he is yet to get any official communication about the ‘summons’ and will be reacting once he receives it. “I have been hearing about the summons from the media and will react when it comes to me officially. Whatever I have said (about Lahiri) is true. This is particularly important since it involves public money. I have full faith in the judiciary and am certain that the truth will ultimately prevail,” Barua said.