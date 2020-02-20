More Sports Chess Chess Prague Chess: Vidit Gujrathi, Harikrishna play out draw The 25-year old Vidit Gujrathi has five points after seven rounds and is ahead of Russian Nikita Vitiugov and the world’s top junior Alireza Firouzja, both on four points. PTI 20 February, 2020 13:45 IST Indian Grand Master Vidit Gujrathi (left) played out a draw with compatriot Pentala Harikrishna in the seventh round (File Photo) - Rajeev Bhatt PTI 20 February, 2020 13:45 IST Indian Grand Master Vidit Gujrathi played out a draw with compatriot Pentala Harikrishna in the seventh round of the Prague Chess Festival’s Masters category here to maintain a one-point lead over the field.He has five points after seven rounds and is ahead of Russian Nikita Vitiugov and the world’s top junior Alireza Firouzja, both on four points.Gujrathi, the Indian no.2 and Harikrishna, ranked one spot below, settled for a draw in 29 moves in a Lady Gambit game late on Wednesday.ALSO READ| Aeroflot Open Chess: Adhiban begins with win, Praggnanandhaa held to draw The 25-year old Gujrathi took a considerable amount of time on the 14th move but could not force a result as Harikrishna held on.Meanwhile, Firouzja pulled off an upset win over the top seed Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland and American Sam Shankland defeated Nils Grandelius (Sweden).Firouzja got the better of Duda in an interesting match in 39 moves and underlined his talentIn the eighth round later on Thursday, Gujrathi meets David Navara of Czech Republic and Harikrishna goes up against Markus Ragger, the lowest rated player in the field.Results of Round 7:Pentala Harikrishna (India) 3 drew with Vidit Gujrathi (India) 5David Anton Guijarro (SPA) 3.5 drew with Markus Ragger (AUT) 3Nikita Vitiugov (RUS) 3 drew with David Navara (CZE) 3 Alirez Firouzja (Iran) 4 beat Jan-Krzysztof Duda (POL)Sam Shankland (USA) 3.5 beat Nils Grandelius (SWE) 2.5 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos