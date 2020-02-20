More Sports Chess Chess Aeroflot Open Chess: Adhiban begins with win, Praggnanandhaa held to draw Sixth seed Adhiban (Elo 2654) defeated Sergey Grigoriants in 35 moves, while the 12th seed Sethuraman beat compatriot and GM Raunak Sadhwani in 43 moves. PTI Moscow 20 February, 2020 14:10 IST B. Adhiban (Elo 2654) is the sixth seed in the tournament. - BISWARANJAN ROUT PTI Moscow 20 February, 2020 14:10 IST Indian Grand Masters B. Adhiban and S. P. Sethuraman were among the winners in the opening round games of ‘A’ Group at the Aeroflot Open chess tournament Moscow.Top seed Vladislav Artemiev (Elo rating 2728), the highly-rated 21-year-old Russian, began his campaign in style with a victory over Velimir Ivic in 51 moves late on Wednesday.Adhiban (Elo 2654), the sixth seed, defeated Sergey Grigoriants in 35 moves, while the 12th-seeded Sethuraman put it past young compatriot and GM Raunak Sadhwani in 43 moves.ALSO READ| Prague Chess: Vidit Gujrathi, Harikrishna play out draw There were victories for other Indian players, including N. R. Visakh, Murali Karthikeyan, Deep Sengupta and Bharath Subramaniyam.Young GM R. Praggnanandhaa was, however, held to a draw by Stefan Pogosyan in his opener.There are a bunch of 25 Indians, including 14 Grand Masters, participating in the ‘A’ group.The nine-round Aeroflot Open concludes on February 27.Important results: Aeroflot Open ‘A’ group: B Adhiban beat Sergey GrigoriantsS. P. Sethuraman beat Raunak Sadhwani R. Praggnanandhaa drew with Stefan PogosyanVladislav Artemiev (Russia) beat Velimir IvicSandipan Chanda drew with Sanan SjugirovDeep Sengupta beat Nodirbek AbdusattorovN. R. Visakh beat Arvind Chithambaram Bharath Subramaniyam beat Mikhail AntipovSL Narayanan drew with Kiril StupakKarthikeyan Murali beat Mihajlo Radovanovic Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos