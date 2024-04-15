The Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Tuesday, with the 10th round action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.
INDIAN ROUND 10 SCHEDULE
- R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND)
- Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) vs D. Gukesh (IND)
- Tan Zhongyi (CHN) vs Humpy Koneru (IND)
- Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND)
COLOURS
Except for Praggnanandhaa, all other Indians will have the black pieces in the 10th round.
ROUND 10 OVERALL PAIRINGS
Open
Hikaru Nakamura - Nijat Abasov
Fabiano Caruana - Alireza Firouzja
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Gukesh D
Praggnanandhaa R - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
Women’s
Kateryna Lagno - Anna Muzychuk
Aleksandra Goryachkina - Lei Tingjie
Nurgyul Salimova - Vaishali Rameshbabu
Tan Zhongyi - Humpy Koneru
