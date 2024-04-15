The Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Tuesday, with the 10th round action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND NINE

INDIAN ROUND 10 SCHEDULE

R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND)

Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) vs D. Gukesh (IND)

Tan Zhongyi (CHN) vs Humpy Koneru (IND)

Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND)

COLOURS

Except for Praggnanandhaa, all other Indians will have the black pieces in the 10th round.

ROUND 10 OVERALL PAIRINGS

Open Hikaru Nakamura - Nijat Abasov Fabiano Caruana - Alireza Firouzja Ian Nepomniachtchi - Gukesh D Praggnanandhaa R - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi Women’s Kateryna Lagno - Anna Muzychuk Aleksandra Goryachkina - Lei Tingjie Nurgyul Salimova - Vaishali Rameshbabu Tan Zhongyi - Humpy Koneru