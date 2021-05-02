New in Chess Classic: Carlsen closer to title

World champion Magnus Carlsen won the last two games of the day to take the first match 3-1 against Hikaru Nakamura in the final of the New in Chess Classic rapid online tournament on Saturday.



Carlsen now only needs a draw in the second match to claim his first title on the Champions Tour this season.

RELATED| New in Chess Classic: Carlsen, Nakamura in final



For the third place, Levon Aronian and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov won with black pieces for a 2-2 deadlock after all four games were decisive.