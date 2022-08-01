Chess Olympiad Day 4 live updates: Harika, Arjun Erigaisi manage quick draws

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram. Track the Indians in action and all other major results here.

Arjun Erigaisi and Matthieu Cornette signed the peace treaty after just 24 moves in their Sicilian Defence game. The players had reached an equal position on the third board in this clash between the top two teams, India and France, in these the early days of the tournament.

In the match of India 2 against the giant-killer Italy, Raunak Sadhwani and Francesco Sonis played six more moves -- and reached a same-coloured bishop ending -- before they too decided to split the point in the fourth-board clash. The game lasted 30 moves.

Surya Shekhar Ganguly (India 3) drew his top-board game with the former World championship challenger Alexei Shirov of Spain in 37 moves; it was a rook-pawn ending.

In the women’s event, Dronavalli Harika and Ticia Gara played out a rather quick draw; the second-board encounter between India and Hungary lasted just 13 moves.

FIDE OLYMPIAD DAY 2 OPEN CATEGORY RESULTS INDIA FRANCE SCORE/RESULT Harikrishna Pentala Moussard Jules Vidit Gujrathi Fressinet Laurent Arjun Erigaisi Cornette Matthieu 1/2 - 1/2 Narayanan S.L Lagarde Maxime INDIA ITALY SCORE/RESULT D Gukesh Vocaturo Daniele Nihal Sarin Moroni Luca Jr Praggnanandhaa R. Lodici Lorenzo Raunak Sadhwani Sonis Francesco 1/2-1/2 INDIA C SPAIN SCORE/RESULT Surya Shekhar Ganguly Shirov Alexei 1/2- 1/2 Sethuraman S.P. Vallejo Pons Francisco Abhijeet Gupta Anton Guijarro David Karthikeyan Murali Santos Latasa Jaime

FIDE OLYMPIAD DAY 2 WOMEN'S CATEGORY RESULTS INDIA HUNGARY SCORE/RESULT Koneru Humpy Hoang Thanh Trang Harika Dronavalli Gaal Zsoka 1/2-1/2 Vaishali R Lazarne Vajda Szidonia Tania Sachdev Gaal Zsoka INDIA B ESTONIA SCORE/RESULT Vantika Agrawal Narva Mai Padmini Rout Olde Margareth Soumya Swaminathan Sinitsina Anastassia Divya Deshmukh Blokhin Sofia INDIA C GEORGIA SCORE/RESULT Eesha Karavade Dzagnidze Nana Nandhidhaa P V Batsiashvili Nino Sahithi Varshini M Javakhishvili Lela 0-1 Pratyusha Bodda Melia Salome

DAY 3 RECAP

When a pre-match favourite’s sense of danger lets it down, like for Magnus Carlsen-led Norway or women from USA and Armenia in the

After Italy stunned third seed Norway 3-1 with Lorenzo Lodici and Francesco Sonis upstaging Jon Ludvig Hammer and Johan Sebastian Christiansen on the lower boards and Daniel Vocaturu gallantly holding Carlsen, the Indians completed a hat-trick of victories in the Open section.

P. Harikrishna and Arjun Erigaisi scored contrasting victories against Greece, R. Praggnanandhaa salvaged a very dangerous-looking position and eventually won on time against Switzerland’s Yannick Pelletier to complete the third straight 4-0 sweep for India 2. India 3 joined the act when S. P. Sethuraman and Abhijeet Gupta emerged victorious in its 3-1 triumph over Iceland.

Among the women, where Mongolia shocked seventh seed USA 3-1 after winning on the two lower boards and Estonia stumped ninth seed Armenia 2.5-1.5 with Mai Narva upstaging Elina Daneilian on the top board, India teams suffered a loss of a game while extending its winning run.

After mother-to-be D. Harika came in for K. Humpy and drew with England’s Jovanka Houska, Bhakti Kulkarni and R. Vaishali brought joy with fine victories.

Vantika Agrawal again guided India 2 in stopping Indonesia 3-1. Soumya Swaminathan, won to look the margin look commanding.

For India 3, against Austria, P. V. Nandhidhaa’s victory stood nullified when Varshini Sahithi lost a game she looked like winning. Thereafter, Pratyusha Bodda’s win made the difference.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CHESS OLYMPIAD

The Chess Olympiad is being held in India for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1927 with the honour coming to Chennai, considered the chess capital of the country. This is also the first time in 30 years that the Olympiad is coming to Asia.

If you’ve missed the Olympiad hype train, we have you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest event in the game in brief:

⦿ The event will see the highest number of countries participating in an Olympiad

⦿ Nearly 350 teams in the Open and women's sections from 187 countries will be in fray. Of these, 188 teams are in the Open section and 162 in the women's.

⦿ Previously, the Batumi Olympiad in 2018 had set the record with 184 and 150 teams in the Open and women's sections, respectively, from 179 countries.

⦿ India's 30-member squad will be their biggest squad ever.

⦿ Given Russia and China's non-participation, India Team A is seeded second while the USA tops the ranking list.

WHERE TO WATCH THE 44TH FIDE CHESS OLYMPIAD

Live streaming of the Chess Olympiad will be available on the official YouTube channel of FIDE Chess Olympiad. The event will be telecast live on the Doordarshan TV channel in India. You can follow the boards and all the analysis from matches on each day on Sportstar too.