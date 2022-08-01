Chess olympiad

Chess Olympiad Day 4 live updates: Harika, Arjun Erigaisi manage quick draws

Follow live updates, commentary and news from day 4 of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 01 August, 2022 17:58 IST
P Harikrishna during the Chess Olympiad in Chennai

P Harikrishna during the Chess Olympiad in Chennai | Photo Credit: Lennart Ootes

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram. Track the Indians in action and all other major results here.

RESULTS FROM DAY 4

Arjun Erigaisi and Matthieu Cornette signed the peace treaty after just 24 moves in their Sicilian Defence game. The players had reached an equal position on the third board in this clash between the top two teams, India and France, in these the early days of the tournament.

In the match of India 2 against the giant-killer Italy, Raunak Sadhwani and Francesco Sonis played six more moves -- and reached a same-coloured bishop ending -- before they too decided to split the point in the fourth-board clash. The game lasted 30 moves.

Surya Shekhar Ganguly (India 3) drew his top-board game with the former World championship challenger Alexei Shirov of Spain in 37 moves; it was a rook-pawn ending.

In the women’s event, Dronavalli Harika and Ticia Gara played out a rather quick draw; the second-board encounter between India and Hungary lasted just 13 moves.

Here’s the complete breakdown of Indian players in the fray today. You can track their progress here:

FIDE OLYMPIAD DAY 2 OPEN CATEGORY RESULTS
INDIA FRANCE SCORE/RESULT
Harikrishna Pentala Moussard Jules
Vidit Gujrathi Fressinet Laurent
Arjun Erigaisi Cornette Matthieu 1/2 - 1/2
Narayanan S.L Lagarde Maxime
INDIA ITALY SCORE/RESULT
D Gukesh Vocaturo Daniele
Nihal Sarin Moroni Luca Jr
Praggnanandhaa R. Lodici Lorenzo
Raunak Sadhwani Sonis Francesco 1/2-1/2
INDIA C SPAIN SCORE/RESULT
Surya Shekhar Ganguly Shirov Alexei 1/2- 1/2
Sethuraman S.P. Vallejo Pons Francisco
Abhijeet Gupta Anton Guijarro David
Karthikeyan Murali Santos Latasa Jaime
FIDE OLYMPIAD DAY 2 WOMEN'S CATEGORY RESULTS
INDIA HUNGARY SCORE/RESULT
Koneru Humpy Hoang Thanh Trang
Harika Dronavalli Gaal Zsoka 1/2-1/2
Vaishali R Lazarne Vajda Szidonia
Tania Sachdev Gaal Zsoka
INDIA B ESTONIA SCORE/RESULT
Vantika Agrawal Narva Mai
Padmini Rout Olde Margareth
Soumya Swaminathan Sinitsina Anastassia
Divya Deshmukh Blokhin Sofia
INDIA C GEORGIA SCORE/RESULT
Eesha Karavade Dzagnidze Nana
Nandhidhaa P V Batsiashvili Nino
Sahithi Varshini M Javakhishvili Lela 0-1
Pratyusha Bodda Melia Salome
DAY 3 RECAP

When a pre-match favourite’s sense of danger lets it down, like for Magnus Carlsen-led Norway or women from USA and Armenia in the 

After Italy stunned third seed Norway 3-1 with Lorenzo Lodici and Francesco Sonis upstaging Jon Ludvig Hammer and Johan Sebastian Christiansen on the lower boards and Daniel Vocaturu gallantly holding Carlsen, the Indians completed a hat-trick of victories in the Open section.

P. Harikrishna and Arjun Erigaisi scored contrasting victories against Greece,  R. Praggnanandhaa salvaged a very dangerous-looking position and eventually won on time against Switzerland’s Yannick Pelletier to complete the third straight 4-0 sweep for India 2. India 3 joined the act when S. P. Sethuraman and Abhijeet Gupta emerged victorious in its 3-1 triumph over Iceland.

Among the women, where Mongolia shocked seventh seed USA 3-1 after winning on the two lower boards and Estonia stumped ninth seed Armenia 2.5-1.5 with Mai Narva upstaging Elina Daneilian on the top board, India teams suffered a loss of a game while extending its winning run.

After mother-to-be D. Harika came in for K. Humpy and drew with England’s Jovanka Houska, Bhakti Kulkarni and R. Vaishali brought joy with fine victories.

Vantika Agrawal again guided India 2 in stopping Indonesia 3-1. Soumya Swaminathan, won to look the margin look commanding.

For India 3, against Austria, P. V. Nandhidhaa’s victory stood nullified when Varshini Sahithi lost a game she looked like winning. Thereafter, Pratyusha Bodda’s win made the difference.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CHESS OLYMPIAD

The  Chess Olympiad is being held in India for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1927 with the honour coming to Chennai, considered the chess capital of the country. This is also the first time in 30 years that the Olympiad is coming to Asia.

If you’ve missed the Olympiad hype train, we have you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest event in the game in brief:

  • ⦿ The event will see the highest number of countries participating in an Olympiad
  • ⦿ Nearly 350 teams in the Open and women’s sections from 187 countries will be in fray. Of these, 188 teams are in the Open section and 162 in the women’s.
  • ⦿ Previously, the Batumi Olympiad in 2018 had set the record with 184 and 150 teams in the Open and women’s sections, respectively, from 179 countries. 
  • ⦿ India’s 30-member squad will be their biggest squad ever. 
  • ⦿ Given Russia and China’s non-participation, India Team A is seeded second while the USA tops the ranking list.
WHERE TO WATCH THE 44TH FIDE CHESS OLYMPIAD

Live streaming of the Chess Olympiad will be available on the official YouTube channel of FIDE Chess Olympiad. The event will be telecast live on the Doordarshan TV channel in India. You can follow the boards and all the analysis from matches on each day on Sportstar too.

Read more stories on Chess olympiad.

