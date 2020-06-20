Chessable Masters: Hat-trick of losses for Harikrishna

Young Russian speed-chess specialist Vladislav Artemiev converted a slight middle-game advantage into a 40-move victory over debutant P. Harikrishna in the opening round of the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Saturday.

On a day when Group ‘A’ players were in action in the league phase, Artemiev emerged the leader after beating compatriot Daniil Dubov in the second round and retained his half-point lead by drawing with Hikaru Nakamura in the third.

Harikrishna found the going tough on the first day as he went on to lose to Magnus Carlsen and Dubov.

Against Artemiev, Hari paid the price for overestimating the value of his pawn-move on the 21st move. Thereafter, for the second part of the game, Artemiev did not lose sight of victory.

Hari, looked comfortable in the opening phase which was followed by the queens being off the board on the 17th move. In the positional warfare that followed, Artemiev became increasingly better. Hari, known for his refined defensive skills, could not get his act right.

If this was not disappointing enough for Hari, he missed a winning continuation against Carlsen in the next round. On two successive moves, Hari overlooked to trade off his rook for Carlsen’s knight and bishop. Hari never got another chance to assert. Carlsen improved his position and went on to win in 85 moves.

Hari’s third loss came against Dubov who bounced back after losing the second game to Artemiev. Dubov gradually improved his position after Hari erred with a rook-move on the 45th turn. Dubov easily consolidated his position in the rook-and-pawn ending and won in 60 moves.

Carlsen had a poor start by his standards. In the most followed game of the day, Carlsen let Nakamura off the hook in 73 moves after failing to make the most of his pawn-advantage on the king side.

After being lucky against Hari, Carlsen played white for the first time but ran into serious trouble against Alexander Grischuk. It was Carlsen’s turn to be extremely lucky when the Russian, under severe time-pressure, could not find the winning line, Carlsen escaped with a draw.

The results:

Group ‘A’ (third round): Daniil Dubov (Rus, 1.5) bt P. Hari Krishna (0); Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 1.5) drew with Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 2.5); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 2) drew with Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 1.5); (second round): Harikrishna lost to Carlsen; Artemiev bt Dubov; Grischuk drew with Nakamura; (first round): Artemiev bt Harikrishna; Nakamura drew with Carlsen; Dubov drew with Grischuk.