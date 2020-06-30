Chess Chess Chessable Masters: Magnanimous Carlsen resigns in four moves In the other semifinal, Anish Giri led Ian Nepomniachtchi 1.5-0.5 after the Russian blundered in the second game. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 30 June, 2020 21:56 IST Magnus Carlsen resigned in the second game in just four moves against Ding Liren after the Chinese was declared ‘lost’ in the first due to disconnection of internet. - FILE PHOTO/ RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao New Delhi 30 June, 2020 21:56 IST Upholding the spirit of sportsmanship, world champion Magnus Carlsen resigned in the second game in just four moves against Ding Liren after the Chinese was declared ‘lost’ in the first due to disconnection of internet in the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Tuesday.In the other semifinal, Anish Giri led Ian Nepomniachtchi 1.5-0.5 after the Russian blundered in the second game.Liren, who battled hard with black pieces from an inferior opening phase in the first game to force an equal rook-and-pawn endgame, had the misfortune of losing the internet connection in the closing stages of the game. Since he could not reconnect in the time available on his clock, he was declared ‘lost on time’.Minutes later, in the second game, Carlsen gave up his queen on the fourth move and resigned to restore parity.Semifinal results: Set One (Game One): Magnus Carlsen bt Ding Liren (Chn); (Game Two): Liren bt Carlsen; (Game One): Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) drew with Anish Giri (Ned);(Game Two): Giri bt Nepomniachtchi. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos