Chessable Masters: Magnanimous Carlsen resigns in four moves

Upholding the spirit of sportsmanship, world champion Magnus Carlsen resigned in the second game in just four moves against Ding Liren after the Chinese was declared ‘lost’ in the first due to disconnection of internet in the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Tuesday.

In the other semifinal, Anish Giri led Ian Nepomniachtchi 1.5-0.5 after the Russian blundered in the second game.

Liren, who battled hard with black pieces from an inferior opening phase in the first game to force an equal rook-and-pawn endgame, had the misfortune of losing the internet connection in the closing stages of the game. Since he could not reconnect in the time available on his clock, he was declared ‘lost on time’.

Minutes later, in the second game, Carlsen gave up his queen on the fourth move and resigned to restore parity.

Semifinal results: Set One (Game One): Magnus Carlsen bt Ding Liren (Chn); (Game Two): Liren bt Carlsen; (Game One): Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) drew with Anish Giri (Ned);(Game Two): Giri bt Nepomniachtchi.