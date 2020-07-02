Chessable Masters LIVE: Giri v Nepomniachtchi winner to battle Carlsen in final

Good evening! Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Chessable Masters, the third event of the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.



Magnus Carlsen won two games with black pieces and shut out Ding Liren 2.5-0.5 for a straight-set victory on the way to the final of the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Wednesday.

Having won the first set 3.5-2.5 by virtue of claiming the second blitz game late on Tuesday, Carlsen now awaits the winner of the Anish Giri-Ian Nepomniachtchi match.

In the second set, Carlsen faced early trouble in the first game but broke free by sacrificing a queenside pawn to gain space. He gained equality on the board, ignored a draw-offer two moves before Liren blundered a rook and suffered a painful loss.

The second game, uneventful as compared to the other two games, ended with Liren forcing a draw by perpetual checks. In the third, Carlsen stayed in control while a desperate Liren lost his way in just 29 moves.

In the other semifinal, where Giri was ahead after winning the first set, Nepomniachtchi raised visions of forcing a decider after going ahead by winning the second game on Wednesday. After three games, the Russian led 2-1 and needed only a draw in the fourth to force the deciding set on today.

Semifinal results

Second set (Rapid) Game One: Ding Liren (CHN) lost to Magnus Carlsen (NOR); Anish Giri (NED) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS); Game Two: Carlsen drew with Liren; Nepomniachtchi bt Giri; Game Three: Liren lost to Carlsen; Giri drew with Nepomniachtchi.

FINAL Magnus Carlsen v Winner of Ian Nepomniachtchi v Anish Giri



THE SEMIFINALISTS: