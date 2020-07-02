Chess Chessable Masters LIVE: Giri v Nepomniachtchi winner to battle Carlsen in final Catch all the live updates, highlights and more from our coverage of Chessable Masters, the third event of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess tour. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 July, 2020 17:50 IST In the Chessable Masters final, Magnus Carlsen will take on the winner of the Anish Giri-Ian Nepomniachtchi match. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 July, 2020 17:50 IST Good evening! Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Chessable Masters, the third event of the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.Magnus Carlsen won two games with black pieces and shut out Ding Liren 2.5-0.5 for a straight-set victory on the way to the final of the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Wednesday.Having won the first set 3.5-2.5 by virtue of claiming the second blitz game late on Tuesday, Carlsen now awaits the winner of the Anish Giri-Ian Nepomniachtchi match.In the second set, Carlsen faced early trouble in the first game but broke free by sacrificing a queenside pawn to gain space. He gained equality on the board, ignored a draw-offer two moves before Liren blundered a rook and suffered a painful loss.READ | Vaishali stuns Ukraine's Muzychuk in speed chess The second game, uneventful as compared to the other two games, ended with Liren forcing a draw by perpetual checks. In the third, Carlsen stayed in control while a desperate Liren lost his way in just 29 moves.In the other semifinal, where Giri was ahead after winning the first set, Nepomniachtchi raised visions of forcing a decider after going ahead by winning the second game on Wednesday. After three games, the Russian led 2-1 and needed only a draw in the fourth to force the deciding set on today.Semifinal resultsSecond set (Rapid) Game One: Ding Liren (CHN) lost to Magnus Carlsen (NOR); Anish Giri (NED) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS); Game Two: Carlsen drew with Liren; Nepomniachtchi bt Giri; Game Three: Liren lost to Carlsen; Giri drew with Nepomniachtchi. FINALMagnus Carlsen v Winner of Ian Nepomniachtchi v Anish GiriFollow all the live action from the semifinals: THE SEMIFINALISTS:NameCountryAgeRapid ratingWorld rankingBlitz ratingWorld rankingClassical ratingWorld rankingGROUP A Magnus CarlsenNorway29288112887228632GROUP B Ding LirenChina27283632788827913Ian NepomniachtchiRussia292778927851027844Anish GiriNetherlands25273124275222276410