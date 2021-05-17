Chess Chess FTX Crypto Cup: Magnus Carlsen leads strongest online field The sixth leg of the $1.5 million Meltwater Champions Chess Tour offers $220,000. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 17 May, 2021 20:44 IST Magnus Carlsen - Getty Images Rakesh Rao New Delhi 17 May, 2021 20:44 IST In what is easily the strongest online field, World champion Magnus Carlsen heads the top-10 players in the 16-man FTX Crypto Cup online rapid chess tournament beginning on May 23.The sixth leg of the $1.5 million Meltwater Champions Chess Tour offers $220,000.Carlsen, winner of the previous leg and current Tour leader, is sure to face his stiffest test in the event that concludes on May 31.READ | World responds generously to COVID-19 fundraiser by Anand & Co The nine-day competition will also see the first clash between Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi after the Russian gained the right to challengethe Norwegian for the world title in November this year.World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana makes his debut on the Tour. Russia’s Alexander Grischuk and surprise choice Argentina’s Alan Pichot have made it based on the votes of the premium members of the host broadcaster chess24.com.The players:1. Magnus Carlsen (Nor), 2. Fabiano Caruana (USA), 3. Ding Liren (Chn), 4. Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus), 5. Levon Aronian (Arm), 6. AnishGiri (Ned), 7. Alexander Grischuk (Rus), 8. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov(Aze), 9. Wesley So (USA), 10. Teimour Radjabov (Aze), 11. MaximeVachier-Lagrave (Fra), 12. Alireza Firouzja (FIDE), 13. Hikaru Nakamura (USA), 14. Daniil Dubov (Rus), 15. Peter Svidler (Rus), 16. Alan Pichot (Arg). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.