FTX Crypto Cup: Magnus Carlsen leads strongest online field

In what is easily the strongest online field, World champion Magnus Carlsen heads the top-10 players in the 16-man FTX Crypto Cup online rapid chess tournament beginning on May 23.



The sixth leg of the $1.5 million Meltwater Champions Chess Tour offers $220,000.



Carlsen, winner of the previous leg and current Tour leader, is sure to face his stiffest test in the event that concludes on May 31.

The nine-day competition will also see the first clash between Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi after the Russian gained the right to challenge

the Norwegian for the world title in November this year.



World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana makes his debut on the Tour. Russia’s Alexander Grischuk and surprise choice Argentina’s Alan Pichot have made it based on the votes of the premium members of the host broadcaster chess24.com.