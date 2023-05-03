Global Chess League: Inaugural edition to be held in Dubai

The Global Chess League (GCL), a joint venture between FIDE and Tech Mahindra, announced Dubai as the venue for its inaugural edition on Wednesday.

The GCL, primed to be the world’s largest and first franchise-based chess league, will be held in Dubai in association with Dubai Sports Council as the league’s host partner.

The GCL will draw the world’s attention to a new chess format and create an ecosystem for the sport, providing a platform for champions worldwide to showcase the potential of chess.

The first edition of the tournament is set to take place from June 21 to July 2, 2023. It will feature six teams with six players each, including a minimum of two female players and one icon player per team. The six teams will compete in a round-robin format where each team will play 10 matches.

Viswanathan Anand, five-time world chess champion and FIDE Deputy President said: “The World Chess Championship in Dubai in 2021 during the Dubai Expo was a big success. Similarly, I believe the Global Chess League will mark a new beginning in fan experience. Its unique team format will contribute to the growth and development of chess. The league aims to revolutionize the game by having established and emerging talent play together on the same team. All players, including men, women, and juniors, would contribute equally to their team’s success. I look forward to a fantastic inaugural season.”

Each match will feature six boards that will be played simultaneously. The top two teams will qualify for the final on July 2 and be crowned the World Champion Franchise Team.