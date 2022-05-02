Chessable Sunway International: Gukesh stays in joint-lead

Fourth seed D. Gukesh (3 points) continued his winning run at the expense of Jimenez Jose Fernando Cuena in 46 moves and stayed in the lead with two other Spaniards Latasa Jaime Santos and Ruiz Miguel Santos after three rounds of the Chessables Sunway International chess tournament at Punta Prima, Spain, on Sunday.



Gukesh now plays top seed Latasa Jaime Santos who received a walkover.

Second seed K. Sasikiran raised his tally to 2.5 points after beating Belgium’s Daria Vanduyfhuys in 35 moves. .



Soham Das (1.5) scored his first victory after facing local rival Luis Alberto Munoz Suarez.