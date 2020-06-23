Chessable Masters: Harikrishna, Dubov exit; Nakamura, Grischuk qualify

P. Harikrishna crashed out of the $150,000 Chessable Masters following a final-round defeat to Alexander Grischuk on Monday.

Harikrishna scored three points from 10 round-robin rounds and finished last in the six-player Group A. Russia’s Daniil Dubov, winner of the second leg - the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge - joined Harikrishna on the sidelines after successive defeats to Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura.

READ| Chessable Masters: Harikrishna holds Dubov, goes out of contention

Harikrishna, who started the day with a loss against overnight leader Vladislav Artemiev, held Magnus Carlsen, Dubov and Nakamura before losing to Grischuk.

The final-round victories for Nakamura and Grischuk helped them join Carlsen and Vladislav Artemiev in the quarterfinals. Nakamura and Grischuk pipped Dubov on tiebreak-count after the trio tied at five points.

The results:

Group A (10th round): Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 5) bt P. Harikrishna (3); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 6) drew with Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 6); Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 5) bt Daniil Dubov (Rus, 5); (ninth round): Harikrishna drew with Nakamura; Dubov lost to Carlsen; Artemiev drew with Grischuk; (eighth round): Harikrishna drew with Dubov; Artemiev drew with Nakamura; Grischuk drew with Carlsen; (seventh round): Carlsen drew with Harikrishna; Dubov bt Artemiev; Nakamura drew with Grischuk; (sixth round): Harikrishna lost to Artemiev; Carlsen bt Nakamura; Grischuk drew with Dubov.